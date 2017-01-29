Total Ghana rewards winners of “Ye Wo Adze Oye” promo

Total Petroleum Ghana limited has rewarded thirteen lucky winners in the grand draw of the just ended ‘Total Wo Adze Oye’ promo.

The promotion which started in November 2016 was to reward customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage of Total fuel Excellium.

Entrepreneur, Daniel Amankwah won the coveted prize of Mitsubishi ASX.

Addressing the ceremony, Sales and Marketing Manager of Total Ghana, Ibrahim Siddique promised quality service delivery at various Total service stations.

The other winners took home Samsung S7 edge phones, free fuel valued at 6,000 Ghc, fueled Suzuki Motor bikes and helmet each and an all-expense paid trip to AFCON in Gabon.

In attendance were representatives from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Olivier Van- Parys, Managing Director of Total Ghana and Total Ghana brand ambassador, Stephen Appiah.