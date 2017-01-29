Ghana Shippers awards for 2017 nominations opens

Accra, Jan 29, GNA - The Globe Productions Limited in collaboration with Graphic Business have opened nominations for this year's Ghana Shippers Awards, scheduled for May 26, 2017 at the Movempick Ambassador Hotel at 1800 hours.

A statement signed by Latif Abubakar, the event Director for the event and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said nominations are now opened until March 31, 2017.

The award provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.

The statement said the award was the premier event in the country which showcased on a national scale, the excellence and innovation in the shipping sector.

It noted that the awards cut across road transportations, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance and financial institution and more.

'We exist to recognize distinctions in the field, and also to promote the interests of the Shipping and Maritime industry - nationally and internationally'.

Among the categories are; Container Line of the Year, International Express Operator of the Year, Break Bulk Operator of the Year, Air freight Solutions Provider of the Year, Sea Freight Solutions Provider of the Year, Project/Heavy lift Forwarder the Year, and Road Hauler of the Year.

Others include Air Cargo Carrier of the Year, Life Time Achievement Award, Shipping line Operator of the Year, Overall Shipping Company of the Year, Domestic Courier Service Provider of the Year, Freight Forwarder of the Year, Customer Service Award, Excellence in HSEQ Award.

The rest are; Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, Promising Forwarding/Shipping Company of the Year, Young Freight Forwarder of the Year, Terminal/Port of the Year, Environmental Sustainability Awards, Marine Service Provider of the Year, Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Maritime Personality of the Year, Maritime Institution of the Year, Brand of the Year, Special Recognition Awards, Marine Insurer of the Year, Shipping Financial Service Provider of the Year, Logistics Service Provider of the Year, and Consultancy Service of the Year.

GNA