General News | 28 January 2017 11:39 CET
Ksi: Dozens take part in Luv FM Fitness Walk
The first of Luv FM quarterly fitness walk for 2017 is underway in Kumasi.
Overwhelming number of people have joined the exercise, as residents continue to keep faith with Ashanti's most preferred English-speaking radio station.
Participants are walking from Baba Yara Stadium through selected streets and back to the stadium for aerobics
