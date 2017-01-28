I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 28 January 2017 11:39 CET

Ksi: Dozens take part in Luv FM Fitness Walk

By Ghana I Luv FM I Saeed Ali Yaqub

The first of Luv FM quarterly fitness walk for 2017 is underway in Kumasi.

Overwhelming number of people have joined the exercise, as residents continue to keep faith with Ashanti's most preferred English-speaking radio station.

Participants are walking from Baba Yara Stadium through selected streets and back to the stadium for aerobics

