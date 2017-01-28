Akufo-Addo attends AU summit in Ethiopia

President Akufo-Addo has left the country for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

The Summit, which is to take place from the 30th to 31st of January, was preceded by a meeting of the Executive Council which started on Friday.

This will be Nana Addo's second trip outside Ghana after his inauguration as President.

The summit is on the theme: “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth.”

The African leaders will also through the summit elect a new Chairperson for the African Union Commission.

A statement issued by the presidency and signed by the Acting Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said “prior to the commencement of the Ordinary Session of the Assembly on Monday, a retreat for the Heads of State will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 immediately after a breakfast meeting with the new Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.”

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Akufo-Addo swears in 12 ministers

The President on Friday swore in 12 ministers out of thirteen who had been approved by Parliament.

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway although part of the 13 is yet to be sworn in because she is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and will be sworn in at the Ghana embassy in the Ethiopian capital today [Saturday].

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

