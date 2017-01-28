'I have not offered money to anyone' – Boakye Agyarko considers legal action

The Energy Minister says he would consider legal action against Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga for bribery allegation leveled against him.

Boakye Agyarko denied offering money to members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee to approve his nomination.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News’ Elton Brobbey Friday, the former Vice President of the Bank of New York said it is unthinkable that he would use money to cajole anybody to do something for him.

“I have not offered any money or gone to anybody to offer to members of Parliament to make a decision in my favor,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | [email protected]