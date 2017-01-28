Police bias against Alavanyo fanning tensions – Togbe Atakura

The Paramount Chief of Alavanyo, Togbe Tsedze Atakura, has suggested bias on the part of police against his people in the handling of tensions between the people of the Alavanyo and Nkonya ethnic groups.

This follows the latest killing in the area, which Togbe Atakura stressed did not signify a renewal of the clashes between the two ethnic groups, which have been involved in a protracted conflict for about a century.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Togbe Atakura gave some background to the recent murder of a 35-year-old farmer, who went missing on January 23 and was found a day later dead with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the man had entered his farm when assailants laid ambush and opened fire on him killing him.

The chief further said his people “suspect that he may have been murdered by some citizens from Nkonya” as he explained that his suspicions stemmed from threats from some Nkonya men had made on radio prior to the killing.

“These boys from Nkonya have gone on air to say that the land belongs to them and they are going to guard the land 24/7, and that any Alavanyo citizen who goes there, does so at his own risk. If you issue out a threat and what you threatened to do has resulted in this, I don't think you need to go looking for someone else other than the person who may have carried out the threat,” Togbe Atakura stated.

Following the murder, the Alavanyo chief noted that, reports had been made to police in Kpando but to no avail, as he explained his claims of bias against the police, which he said was emboldening people with ill intent.

“We have brought this to the notice of the security agencies but no one has done anything. I have even suggested that if this threat was issued by an Alavanyo person, he would have been arrested.”

“There was this suggestion that when an Alavanyo person is killed, the security agencies will suggest that person was killed by another Alavanyo person. But when a Nkonya person is killed, they suggest it is an Alavanyo person who has killed that Nkonya person. So in effect, an Nkonya person does no wrong and that has emboldened them.”

Nkonya, Alavanyo residents must cooperate with police

Meanwhile, the Ankobiahene of Nkonya, Nana Ampem Darko, also shared his thoughts on the matter on Eyewitness News, saying he was saddened by the killings and called on people of Nkonya and Alavanyo to aid the security agencies to take action.

“It is high time we begin to bring out those rough human beings amongst us who do not want peace. I am pleading with the security agencies to as much as possible, try and find the perpetrator and I am also pleading with the people of Nkonya and Alavanyo to try as much as possible to help the security agencies by speaking the truth about what is happening.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana