We’ll ensure Nana Addo succeeds – Osafo-Maafo

The newly appointed Ministers will ensure that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Akufo Addo succeeds, Senior Minister, Osafo-Maafo has said.

He made the comment on behalf of his colleagues at their swearing in ceremony at the Flagstaff House on Friday, January 27, 2017.

“On behalf of the freshest Ministers, I want to say a very big thank you to his excellency for giving us an opportunity to serve. We know his vision, we know his excellency wants to make a difference and on behalf of my colleagues I want to assure him that we will give him the support to make him excellent.We shall support you and make sure Akufo-Addo’s government succeeds and succeeds very well,” Osafo Maafo said.

President Nana Addo swore in 12 of the 13 nominees who have been vetted and approved by Parliament. The only nominee who could not be sworn-in, is the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and will be sworn it at the Ghanaian Embassy in the Ethiopian capital on Saturday, according to President Akufo-Addo, as he visits that country.

The 13 approved nominees, are part of the first batch of 36 nominees tot be approved, alongside ten other regional minister-nominees also expected to be vetted.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidency on Friday evening, where President Akufo-Addo charged the new ministers to deliver on the commitments the New Patriotic Party made on the campaign trail. He impressed on the new ministers not to fail Ghanaians who he said expects the government to protect the public purse and ensure value for money.

The full list of sworn-in Ministers is below

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo

Minister for National, Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

Minister for Local Government Ministry, Hajia Alima Mahama

Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery

Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Minister for Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

