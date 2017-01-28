My Thoughts On The Attack On Rawlings by Some NDC Members - Part I

I thought our focus rather should be the founding philosophy and principles that underpin the NDC.

Just as no philosophy exist without a philosopher, H.E. J Rawlings represents that for NDC. You cannot speak of philosophy without the philosopher. You cannot speak of a group without the founding father (s) of the group. Rawlings represents the founding philosophy and principles of NDC. Simply, Rawlings is NDC and NDC is Rawlings.

The philosophy (grassroots empowerment) which must hinge on the principles of probity, accountability, and social justice is the platform true NDC members subscribe to. That is the spirit and ethos that drives or is supposed to drive us.

Founding philosophers are not perfect humans. As a student of life, I am yet to see one such a perfect philosopher.

But the survival of every group, may it be family, religious, social or political is dependent on the values placed on such principles, and the ability of followers to subsume and subdue the weaknesses of the philosopher under the philosophy. That’s why most religious groups kill anyone attempting destroy and discredit the personality symbol which their faith is founded on and in. Once the philosopher is destroyed, the very institution that holds our collective hopes, aspirations, dreams is also destroyed. The CPP fell into this trap and it is destroyed beyond repair. Whiles other parties even protect saboteurs and CIA agents assigned to destroy Ghana as their founders and heroes.

But when followers uphold the philosophy and principles higher than the petsonality and rever the image of personality, the followers collectively place the founder on such pinnaculum authority for guidance and reference. He becomes the soul and symbol of all that the group represents and aspire for.

However, to destroy a group and scatter the followers, the old cunning and manipulative rule is applied by either mercenaries who have infiltrated the fold or by blatant enemies.

How do they do it? Go behind the philosophy and plunge a Direct frontal and cyclical attack on the personality of the founding philosopher (s). Magnify his weaknesses and imperfections to be bigger than his philosophy. Then hang him with excessive noise, lies, deceptions, even his internal family issues are hyperblown to discredit him. Every minute wrong steps are overblown to embarrass and to humiliate him.

All these evil attacks are symphonically orchestrated to create anger and hate among the believers and followers who may be unconsciously engineered to crucify the very philosophy and principles they subscribe to by thinking they are destroying a philosopher.

Destroy the philosopher= discredit the philosophy=confuse the believers of the philosophy (NDC members)=mercenaries takeover=kill the group=philosophyless=manipulative slavery.

History is a very important binocular and a safe compass that the enemy always try to distort cunningly for the purpose of absolute control.

The 31st Revolution and its underpinning values and principles of probity, accountability, and social justice is not about Rawlings. It is about us. It is about our collective hopes, aspirations, dreams, and collective unity. Whether we like Rawlings or not, he represents these principles. Whether his weaknesses and imperfections did not allow him to uphold all the values and principles, we shall look on the symbolic philosophy and rever him. He is the symbol and the soul of the NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS.

LONG LIVE THE 31ST REVOLUTION

LONG LIVE JERRY RAWLINGS

LONG LIVE THE NDC

LONG LIVE GHANA