Akufo-Addo swears in 12 ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in 12 out of the 13 ministers approved by Parliament.

At a ceremony held at the Flagstaff House Friday, the President charged the ministers to live by the public creed that calls on them to discharge a selfless service to the nation.

He entreated them to work towards achieving policies promised Ghanaians by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general elections.

The President was emphatic that their role would be help protect state's kitty and ensure that there is value for money in whatever activity they undertake.

Foreign Affairs Minister-designate, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway was not sworn in since she is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a summit.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering he would swear her in when he joins her in Ethiopia Saturday.

The Ministers sworn in include

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Justice Minister, Gloria Akuffo

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP