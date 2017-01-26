AASU Congratulates The Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Regional Integration – Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botwe

The Secretariat of the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) was delighted at your nomination and subsequent confirmation by the Parliament as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana.

AASU has followed your progress keenly from your time as Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Kufour’s government, during which time you have distinguished yourself in fulfilling your Constitutional and civic responsibilities towards the people of Ghana and the African Continent at large. Certainly your willingness to volunteer your time and effort, as well as to express your opinions, has been a key factor to your being chosen to occupy this enviable but highly challenging position.

We are confident that your experience and influence will enhance Ghana’s proud tradition of involvement in worthwhile political causes around the world, and particularly in Africa. You are assuming this high responsibility at a time that our Continent has set itself on a progressive path towards Continental integration with a renewed sense of urgency; it is therefore our hope that your rich leadership and diplomatic experience will be brought to the fore to expedite the processes and commitment leading to integration.

Considering the great importance of the excellent relations between Ghana, and our institution, the All-Africa Students’ Union, I am convinced that during your tenure, these will continue to deepen further for our mutual benefit.

The Republic of Ghana and the All-Africa Students’ Union have before them shared tasks, goals and challenges, which add to the necessity of intensifying bilateral relations and further collaboration. Our shared future is greater collaboration and integration: This is the unavoidable future of the whole continent, and to achieve it, all efforts are both necessary and indispensable.

The sustainability of the works of your generations work is dependent on the vibrant youth of the continent who remain today’s partners, and tomorrow’s leaders. Our engagement and involvement in close collaboration in the agenda of the African Union is without a doubt, necessary.

In this statement, I would like once again to assure you of my personal commitment and that of the All-Africa Students Union, to work together for stability, peace and an integrated African future for our people.

We look forward to continuous and productive cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and AASU.

Hon. Minister, AASU is hereby wishing you success in your new duties; please accept once again our best wishes and highest respect.

Signed,

H.E PETER KWASI KODJIE

11th Secretary General (Head of Mission)

All-Africa Students Union (AASU)

Tel: +233242879028 | +233502672146

Email: [email protected]

Alt Email: [email protected]

Skype ID: freekodjie