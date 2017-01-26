I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
26 January 2017

President And First Lady Make Donations

By Nana Yaw Baafi

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has donated various items to institutions in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

The institutions are Pantang hospital, Mampong School for the deaf, Akropong School for the blind, Accra Children's Hospital, Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Osu Children’s Home.

Each institution received bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, meat and sugar, with the Pantang Hospital receiving in addition disposable aprons.

Donating the items on behalf of the First Family, Mrs. Akosua Newman, of the office of the First Lady said the First Family cares about the quality of life of children, particularly the vulnerable ones and would do all they can to help with their upkeep.

The hospital Director for the Pantang hospital, Dr. Frank Bening, expressed his gratitude for the kind gesture by the First Family and appealed for more to make their work easier.

At the Mampong School for the deaf, the headmistress, Madam Trudy Aku Shika thanked the First Family and appealed for new dinning hall tables and chairs for school.

