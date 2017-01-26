I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Social News | 26 January 2017

Fire ravages Sekondi Market

By GNA

Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Sekondi, Jan. 26, GNA - A ravaging fire on Wednesday dawn swept through a portion of the Sekondi market, which left some shop owners losing property.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault burnt 10 sewing machines, a Mother care shop and other adjoining businesses.

An eye witness said when smoke was detected from the market around 0400 hours, Ghana National Fire Service called to respond to the situation.

The Sekondi Market Queen, Madam Anita Mensah in an interview with the Ghana News agency (GNA) expressed concern about the loss of people's wares to the fire and therefore appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the affected traders.

When GNA visited the market debris of the destruction running into thousands of Ghana cedis were been collected.

The Public Relations Officer of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr John Laste extended the assembly's commiseration to the affected businesses and advised them to ensure that the right cables were procured for electrical works.

The Sekondi Market which used to be a vibrant arena for business activities is gradually losing clients to the Takoradi market.

GNA

