VRA, ECG, GRIDCO allay fears over impending 'dumsor'

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA - Stakeholders in the power sector have put in adequate measures to mitigate the impact of the shortfall in power production arising from the planned shutdown of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) for maintenance.

A joint statement issued by the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to allay public fears of a return to 'dumsor', said in order to cover the anticipated shortfall of 230MW, production from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric plants, as well as the thermal plants will be beefed up.

'We plan to generate additional power from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric plants, and also from the Tema and Kpone thermal plants which operate on light crude oil (LCO) and diesel respectively, while imports from Cote d'Ivoire will be purchased to make up for the supply deficit,' the statement said.

Additionally, some of the thermal units at Aboadze that have been shut down for planned maintenance would be returned into service during this period, the statement said.

The GNGC announced a planned shut down for maintenance and the connection and commissioning of the gas pipeline system and other equipment from the TEN Fields to the Atuabo Processing Plant from 3rd to 20th February, 2017.

The shutdown, according the statement would create a generation shortfall of 230MW from the AMERI plant, whose operations depended solely on gas supply from the GNGC.

The connection of the TEN Fields to the Atuabo plant is expected to significantly increase the amount of natural gas to run the power generating facilities at Aboadze, thus improving the overall reliability of power supply to the public.

'We take this opportunity to assure electricity consumers and the general public that the power situation will be managed in the most efficient manner during this period to address the anticipated challenges in power supply', it concluded.

GNA