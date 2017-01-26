Benso Oil Palm makes gains on Stock Market

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA - The Benso Oil Palm Plantation an Agri-business firm recorded gains of 0.5 per cent to close trading at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) mid-week transaction at GHÈ¼2.09 per share.

The GCB Bank also experienced 0.8 per cent rise to close at GHÈ¼3.88 per share, whilst the Standard Chartered edged by 0.1 per cent to close at GHÈ¼13.02 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Thursday portrayed.

According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Analyst, the mid-week session witnessed transactions in nine equities as activities were muted compared to the previous session consequently the benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 0.1 per cent to close at 1,766.7 points, representing a year-to-date return of 4.6 per cent.

The GSE-Financial Stock Index also edged by 0.1 per cent to close at 1,652.1 points. This brings the year-to-date return to 6.9 per cent.

According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Analyst, liquidity declined by 82.9 per cent and turnover also dropped 74.7 per cent as compared to the previous trading session.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHÈ¼0.2844 with a year-to-date return of 3.46 per cent.

On the interbank market, the Ghana Cedi rose against all of its major trading currencies; it edged by 0.6 per cent against the US Dollar at a mid-rate of GHÈ¼4.2667; inched up 0.3 per cent against the Euro at a mid-rate of GHÈ¼4.5794.

It also gained 1.4 per cent against the Pound Sterling at a mid-rate of GHÈ¼5.3671.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

It currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies and two corporate bonds. All types of securities can be listed.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

