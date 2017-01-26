President Launches Ghana @ 60 Committee
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced Ghana's 60th independence anniversary planning committee with Mr Ken Amankwa as chairman.
Mr Amankwa will be supported by Samuel Abu Jinapor as vice chair. The committee has been tasked with drawing up activities to mark the celebration.
Mr Akufo-Addo, while revealing members of the committee, tasked them to advance the sense of unity and oneness among Ghanaians irrespective of the divergence of opinions and origins in the celebration of the anniversary.
The president revealed the members of the committee at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Thursday January 26.
Below are the members of the committee:
Ken Amankwa – Chairman
Samuel Abu Jinapor – Vice Chair
Duke Ofori-Atta – Secretary
Eugene Arhin
Lord Commey
Sam Ellis
Edmond Boateng
Michael Ofori-Atta
Ama Serwaa Nyarko
Jefferson Sackey
Kwaku Danso Misa (Communication working group)
Abyna Ansah Adjei (Communication working group)
A representative from the vice president's office
Director of State Protocol
Representative from State Protocol
Chief of Protocol – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Chief Director at the Presidency
Director, Finance and Administration, at the Presidency
Director, Budget, at the Presidency
Group B: Institutional Representation
Representation from the Ghana Armed Forces, National Security, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.