President Launches Ghana @ 60 Committee

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced Ghana's 60th independence anniversary planning committee with Mr Ken Amankwa as chairman.

Mr Amankwa will be supported by Samuel Abu Jinapor as vice chair. The committee has been tasked with drawing up activities to mark the celebration.

Mr Akufo-Addo, while revealing members of the committee, tasked them to advance the sense of unity and oneness among Ghanaians irrespective of the divergence of opinions and origins in the celebration of the anniversary.

The president revealed the members of the committee at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Thursday January 26.

Below are the members of the committee:

Ken Amankwa – Chairman

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Vice Chair

Duke Ofori-Atta – Secretary

Eugene Arhin

Lord Commey

Sam Ellis

Edmond Boateng

Michael Ofori-Atta

Ama Serwaa Nyarko

Jefferson Sackey

Kwaku Danso Misa (Communication working group)

Abyna Ansah Adjei (Communication working group)

A representative from the vice president's office

Director of State Protocol

Representative from State Protocol

Chief of Protocol – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chief Director at the Presidency

Director, Finance and Administration, at the Presidency

Director, Budget, at the Presidency

Group B: Institutional Representation

Representation from the Ghana Armed Forces, National Security, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

-classfmonline