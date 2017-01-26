Brong-Ahafo Chiefs Reject President’s Nominee For Regional Minister

Even before he is vetted and possibly approved to be a regional minister, President Akufo-Addo's nominee for Brong Ahafo, Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh has been rejected by the chiefs of the Sunyani traditional council for 'insulting' them.

The chiefs have openly declared that they will not cooperate with him or work with him if the president goes ahead to let Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh represent him (Akufo-Addo) in the region.

TV3's reporter in the region reports that the chiefs at a press conference where they indicated the nominee had disrespected them on several occasions and incited residents against them.

It would be recalled that in the heat of the 2016 elections Nana Bosoma Nsor Nkrawiri was alleged to have made a pronouncement to the effect that in the 2016 elections the chiefs in the Brong-Ahafo Region will give the former President John Mahama and the NDC 70-80 per cent votes.

This promised was made when the then president John Mahama paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief at his palace. According to the chiefs, the nominee – Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh did not take kindly to the pronouncement of the Omanhene, and described the paramount chief as stooping so low to campaign for President Mahama and the NDC.

According to the chiefs they summoned Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh to the Sunyani traditional council to explain his case but he snubbed them by refusing to honour their invitation.

They reported the nominee's behaviour to the regional NPP council of elders to prevail upon him to honour their summons but he still ignored them.

The NPP council of elders were left with no choice but to come to the traditional council to apologise for Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh unruly behaviour with two bottles of schnapps. Krontihene of the Sunyani traditional council, Oboaman Bofotia Boa-Amponsem who addressed the news conference said the nominee worsened his case and showed extreme arrogance towards them, by sending a letter through his lawyer claiming that under the laws of Ghana he is not obliged to respond to summons at a traditional council. T

hey are therefore calling on the president to change the nominee or he would be frustrated and vehemently rejected if he is approved to be minister of the Brong Ahafo region.

They however thanked the president for nominating three key ministers namely, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kweku Agyeman Manu and Professor Gyan Baffour who are sons of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

