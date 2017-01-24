I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 24 January 2017 17:43 CET

President Akufo-Addo Lists Nominees For Regional Minister Positions

By Daily Guide
President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has named ten persons to serve as regional ministers, pending parliamentary approval.

The list includes Simon Osei-Mensah for the Ashanti Region, Ishmael Ashittey for the Greater Accra Region, and Salifu Saeed for the Northern Region.

Find below the list of ministers
Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West Region
Kwamena Duncan, Central Region
Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Region,
MP Dr. Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Region
Rockson Bukari, Upper East Region
Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Region
Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Region
Salifu Saeed, Northern Region
Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh, Brong Ahafo Region
Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Region
