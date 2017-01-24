President Akufo-Addo Lists Nominees For Regional Minister Positions

President Nana Akufo-Addo has named ten persons to serve as regional ministers, pending parliamentary approval.

The list includes Simon Osei-Mensah for the Ashanti Region, Ishmael Ashittey for the Greater Accra Region, and Salifu Saeed for the Northern Region.

Find below the list of ministers

Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West Region

Kwamena Duncan, Central Region

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Region,

MP Dr. Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Region

Rockson Bukari, Upper East Region

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Region

Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Region

Salifu Saeed, Northern Region

Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh, Brong Ahafo Region

Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Region

-Citifmonline