Akufo-Addo names Regional Ministers

The president Nana Akufo-Addo has named 10 Regional minister designates to represent him at the country's regions.

Featuring prominently in the list is Kwamena Duncan, who is the New Patriotic Party's Central Region General Secretary.

He has been nominated as the Central Regional Minister designate pending vetting and approval by the legislature.

Duncan was key in the landslide victory chalked by the NPP in a region said to be swing, and with his humor laden presentations on Peace FM's Kokrookoo programme which was the toast of many listeners.

Ishmael Ashittey, returns as the Greater Accra Region minister designate with Dr, Archibald Letsa and Simon Osei Mensah named as Volta and Ashanti regional Minister designates.

'Aki & Popor'

At a program to announce the regional minister designates the president, in a moment of humour, referred to the ex-president Rawlings as saying he Akufo-Addo and the Volta Regional Minister designates looked like the famous 'Aki and Popor' names of popular actors in Nigeria.

Named Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze popular for their Aki and Popor movie, the two were notorious for their hugely funny characters played in the movie and how troublesome they were.

In his reference to President Akufo-Addo and Dr, Archibald Letsa as Aki and Popor, the Ex-president Rawlings may have suggested that the two, who were 'vertically challenged' were as troublesome as the actors.

Other nominees named include Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West, Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, Brong Ahafo, Rockson Bukari, Upper East, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Region, Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Region and Salifu Sawed, Northern Region.

The president said the naming of the ten regional minister designates should mark the end of the first of leaders of the NPP government.

He was confident the new set of ministers will supervise the best government in the history of the country.

"This is the time we have to show leadership and commitment to our nation. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going," he stated

