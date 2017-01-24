Rawlings denies RFI's report to oust President Biya

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has described as a fabrication the report on Radio France International (RFI) alleging he commented on the political crisis in The Gambia.

The former leader in a statement Sunday said he has "granted no interview to any local or international news media on the subject matter [The Gambia crisis]."

A report on RFI claimed Mr Rawlings commented on efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union (AU) to get former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to President-elect, Adama Barrow.

According to the French radio station, the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) advocated for the regional body to send troops to oust Camerounian President Paul Biya.

But Mr Rawlings condemned in the "strongest terms the attempt by RFI to smear his reputation with such falsehood."

He said he has built a reputation for his "conflict resolution roles within the sub-region and beyond and any attempt to attribute to him false news on serious matters of international diplomacy is reckless, unethical, unprofessional and slanderous."

The statement warned media houses that publish falsehood about the ex-president to be mindful about their actions since immediate action would be taken against them for the fabrication.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim