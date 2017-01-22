Breaking News: Former Sunyani MCE Oppong Ababio Reported Dead

Information reaching Metro 90.5FM News indicates that Former Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive Officer(MCE), who contested the Sunyani East seat on the ticket of the NDC, in the 2016 Elections, Hon. Kwasi Oppong Ababio, has passed away.

Reports say, the late MCE was watching Television at his private residence around 9:pm on Saturday, when he complained of stomach problems.

He was reported to have fell on the ground but was quickly rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital but could not make it.

The mortal remains is currently at the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary.