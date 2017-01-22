I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
22 January 2017

Breaking News: Former Sunyani MCE Oppong Ababio Reported Dead

By Nana Antwi Boasiako || Metro 90.5FM-Sunyani

Information reaching Metro 90.5FM News indicates that Former Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive Officer(MCE), who contested the Sunyani East seat on the ticket of the NDC, in the 2016 Elections, Hon. Kwasi Oppong Ababio, has passed away.

Reports say, the late MCE was watching Television at his private residence around 9:pm on Saturday, when he complained of stomach problems.

He was reported to have fell on the ground but was quickly rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital but could not make it.

The mortal remains is currently at the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary.

General News

If you are much presentations of your beauty or richness, your liquidation is so easy.....
By: Chibuoke Emmanuel N
