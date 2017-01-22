We Intend To Work A Lot With The Creative Arts Industry—Tourism Minister-Designate

The minister designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture has affirmed her outfit's readiness to work assiduously with the tourism and creative arts industry to promote the industry.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Jomoro-Gwira Constituency in the Western Region hopes to create a conducive environment where people will buy into going out to patronise Ghanaian tourist attractions.

"Hopefully, with the mandate given and the nod from parliament, once approved we intend to work a lot with the Creative Arts Industry to bring on board a lot of new ideas, packaged festivals and what we have in our nation to sell to the other side of the world.The Ghanaian hospitality is something that is touted so it needs to be packaged well and be promoted."

Hon Doku was nominated over the week by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and she is yet to be vetted by the appointment committee of the 7th Parliament of Ghana.