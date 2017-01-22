I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports Minister-Designate Expected In Gabon To Address Black Stars Cash Matters

By Aboagye Boadi Yaw

Sports Minister-Designate, the Hon. Isaac Asiamah, is expected to arrive in Gabon tomorrow to announce Black Stars winning bonuses.

The newly-appointed Youth and Sports Minister will land in Gabon on Sunday according to the ministry's public relations officer.

According to the PRO, Mr. Elvis Agyei Baah, the new minister will jet off to Gabon in the coming hours.

"He will arrive in Gabon on Sunday to support them in the tournament" he told Sunyani based radio station SPACE FM

"Everything for the team will be announced when the minister arrives, and I know as they have beaten Mali, they will progress to the knock out stages of the tournament",

