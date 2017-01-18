I Have Over 100 Houses - Wontumi

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called ‘Chairman Wontumi’ has disclosed that he has over hundred houses to his credit.

Speaking on Starr Chat inside Ultimate FM studio with Kwabena Anokye Adisi ‘Chairman Wontumi’ he explained that he built his 25-bedroom mansion at the age of 22 years old in Kumasi.

He intimated that he has money and that he is a real man who is capable of producing children.

‘Chairman Wontumi’ indicated that he is a business-minded person who always goes for the best.

According to him, he is not in politics for money, adding that he has his money already.

He hinted that he used to make one million dollars a day at PPMC saying at the age of 36, he was assembling cars.

The NPP regional chairman stated that he is covered by the blood of Jesus hence the devils’ inability to pull him down.

‘Life is very easy but the way you want it to be will make it difficult for you so when I was a child my dad taught me how to live my life, so I started life well, at 22 years I knew what I needed to do, in Economics we have something called scale of preference, so I choose what is best for me. I am not young, I am a businessman, my thoughts are all business oriented. At 22-years, I had built my first 25- bedroom house, I have about hundred houses or more in Kumasi alone. I know what is called money, go to PPMC and check I used to get about one million dollars a day.

When you go to Japan and Nagasaki you see Toyota cars, I assembled cars called Wontumi. I am the only person who assembled cars in Africa named Wontumi and my trade mark is on it until NDC people took everything, I have some of the cars in Kuntenase, and NDC people took it away from me, you know the incident that happened to me, the mining site everything, you see once the evil one comes, he comes to destroyed, but God didn’t permit them, he just hid my soul from the enemies, David said when I was in the dark the Lord set a table before me in the presence of my enemies and stuff,’ he explained.