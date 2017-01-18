I Don’t Want Ministerial Post – Wontumi

The Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako has said he is not interested in any ministerial position.

Popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wanted to give him an appointment, but he politely declined.

According to him, he will be more effective in a supervisory role than being buried in the scheme of affairs of governance.

Chairman Wontumi noted he prefers to put a check on government appointees and “protect the power of the NPP” to make sure that the party succeeds.

“Some of us are to feed the poor,” Mr. Bosiako said on Wednesday, adding he will continue to embark on his charity works to transform the lives of Ghanaians.

He opined that he is not into politics to make money.

According to the NPP firebrand, he has over 100 houses in the Kumasi Metropolis and several properties across the country and does not need money from politics, dismissing claims that he made his money through shady deals.

“I built my first house at age 22, it was a 25-bedroom house. I have about 100 houses only in Kumasi…go to PMMC (Precious Minerals and Marketing Company) and check, I used to get over 1million dollars a day, at 33 I assembled cars and named it after myself Wontumi.”

Wontumi added that he is a legitimate businessman who operates within the remit of the laws of Ghana, adding that all the negative claims about his operations are from members of the NDC who intended to destroy him.