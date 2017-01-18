I Built My First 25-Bedroom House At 22 – Wontumi

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has revealed that he is not into politics to make money.

According to the NPP firebrand, he has over 100 houses in the Kumasi Metropolis and several properties across the country and does not need money from politics.

In an interview on Starr Chat with host Bola Ray Wednesday, he also dismissed claims that he made his money through shady deals.

“I built my first house at age 22, it was a 25-bedroom house. I have about 100 houses only in Kumasi…go to PMMC (Precious Minerals and Marketing Company) and check I used to get over 1million dollars a day, at 33 I assembled cars and named it after myself Wontumi.”

Wontumi added that he is a legitimate businessman who operates within the remit of the laws of Ghana adding that all the negative claims about his operations are from members of the NDC who intended to destroy him.