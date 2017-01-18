SIC Life to start Universal bank in 2019

A life insurer in Ghana, SIC Life Company Limited is set to become a Universal bank in 2019.

This was disclosed by the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Aaron Issa Anafure at the launch of SIC Life Pensioners’ Association in Accra Tuesday.

"The company is preparing towards establishing a bank," he told journalist.

He said the company is "fully capatalised and we hope that we will be able to open up for more shares for an institutional share holding.”

Dr Issa Anafure said the company would venture into other areas such as banking industry which would help them to expand their clientele base.

On his part, the acting Interim Chairman of SIC Life Pensioner’s Association, Harry Staudt expressed confidence that the company would satisfy its customers.

He said the launched association would provide the platform for a healthy and mutual co-operation for the common good of the company and the pensioners.

Mr Staudt pledged that members of the association will be eager to participate in any official function of the company whenever they are called upon

He noted the success of the organisation is attributable to the contributions of the pensioners who distinguished themselves in their service to customers.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com