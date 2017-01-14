Around mid 1979, as a very young politician, my path crossed that of a gentleman I could hardly figure out, but was very curious to know what he was about in politics. I was then the Organizing Secretary of the United National Convention Party for the Ga Rural Constituency. Also, I was actively involved in the politics of the Akim Abuakwa Constituency any time I visited my parents.

At that time, the Akim Abuakwa Constituency was badly in search of a parliamentary candidate . The name that kept popping up was one Nana Addo, someone I was hearing of for the first time. The leadership of the local party decided to draft him as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, though we had not had any prior consultations with him. To the chagrin of the constituency, the national leadership, without our involvement, decided to impose a candidate on us . We swore to register our displeasure at the appropriate time. Opportunity knocked at the door on the day that the flag bearer, Paa willie was slated as a speaker at a New Tafo rally - it was quite a spectacle to behold.

Just before Paa Willie was to speak, some of us grabbed Nana forcefully and lifted him shoulder high. To our disappointment he resisted forcefully no matter how hard we tried. We did not understand him then, and wondered why he would refuse a gesture his contemporaries were yearning for.

I didn't set eyes on him again for years. However, around the early nineties, during the second liberation struggle for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, once again, our paths crossed.

This time I had the opportunity to work with him closely. He called me Charlie B, and I called him Addo D - that has changed since January 7, asymmetric change, though - whilst he can continue to call me Charlie B, he, to me, is now either Mr President or Your Excellency!

It was during the prosecution of the struggle and the years after that I realized Nana Addo is the most grossly misrepresented politician of our time - mauled by his detractors and critics. I discovered someone who was willing to stand on the side of the suffering masses while checking the power of the highest- a man who puts the needs of others first and helps people to perform.

Though unjustifiably bastardized by the rented press and his opponents, he still prevailed with his deft strategies and coolness in the face of relentless and needles attacks.

Also, under unfair attacks, innuendos, and shenanigans, he admonished his supporters to remain calm and not respond in kind. Even when he disagreed with the Supreme Court verdict, as regards the 2012 election petition, he accepted it and calmed the whole nation that was on the verge of civil strife. That's quite a telling perspective, isn't it? Putting the interest of the nation above his parochial agenda.

Alluding to Mark Anthony's speech, I may ask, is this an ambitious person determined to rule his nation at all cost, as his critics want us to believe? ABSOLUTELY NOT!

After almost four decades, I saw in him a number of leadership qualities; however, the attributes I admire most about him are his altruistic and self-giving tendencies, and that's what I think will make him a very successful and great leader.

THE CAUSE...?

OF COURSE, ENDURES!

AND THE BATTLE...?

STILL THE LORD'S!!

Charles Biney

Dallas, Texas, USA