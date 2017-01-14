Akufo-Addo arrives in Mali for France-Africa summit [Photos]

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Mali capital, Bamako to participate in the 27th France-Africa summit.

This is his first official trip outside the country since his inauguration on January 7, 2017.

The France-Africa summit is aimed at enhancing the integration process, collective action and cooperation for the common good of participating countries and their peoples. will bring together Heads of state and Governments from some 30 countries.

Akufo-Addo, who was in the company of his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was received by his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

He was also welcomed by some Ghanaians in the country whom he briefly addressed.

Nana Akufo-Addo who left Accra for the Summit on Friday, 13th January, 2017 will return to the country on Saturday, January 14.

The two leaders will also discuss recent happenings in The Gambia and proffer possible solutions.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana