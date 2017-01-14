We shall overcome challenges – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his administration's determination to overcome the challenges that confront the country.

Speaking at 'Global Ministers and Wives Conference 2017' hosted by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region on Friday, the President admonished Christians to allow for a change in attitude to help facilitate the change that his administration proclaims.

“We have made the challenges ahead of us as a country; the management of our economy, the development of our system of education and of healthcare, the employment that we have to find for our young people. But there are challenges that can and we will overcome, I have no doubt about that. Provided that at all time the believers that we have as Christians, believers in one God and in the mission of Jesus Christ on earth infuses what we do.”

“It is for that reason that there continues to be my favourite passage of scripture – 'not everyone that says Lord Lord shall enter the kingdom of Heaven expect he that does the will of my father which is in heaven.' What Christ meant is that it isn't just the invocation of his name but the way we live and act that points your way to salvation and to meet with God,” he added.

Expectation

On his ministerial appointments, the president said he was expecting Parliament to as a matter of urgency approve his nominees to help boost development in the country.

“I'm expecting that the House will act expeditiously so that the government can begin to deliver on the promises and commitments we have made to the Ghanaian people.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Church of Pentecost for supporting him during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

