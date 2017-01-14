Sri Lanka forced to follow on in South Africa Test

Sri Lanka Kusal Mendis strikes the ball during the third Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on January 14, 2017 at Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg. By Marco Longari (AFP)

Johannesburg (AFP) - Sri Lanka were forced to follow on after South Africa's fast bowlers sent them tumbling to 131 all out on the third day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing by 295 runs, Sri Lanka's second innings started badly when Kaushal Silva was caught behind for nought off Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka were 13 for one at lunch, still needing 282 runs to avoid an innings defeat and a 3-0 series whitewash.

Sri Lanka were able to add only 51 runs to their overnight total of 80 for four.

The early damage was done by Vernon Philander and Rabada, who dismissed overnight batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews. They finished with three for 28 and three for 44 respectively.

New cap Duanne Olivier and left-armer Wayne Parnell both took two wickets as the innings subsided rapidly.

Philander had Chandimal caught behind off the 15th ball of an overcast morning.

Rabada followed up by having Sri Lankan captain Mathews caught behind five overs later.

Philander and Rabada bowled just five overs each before captain Faf du Plessis, perhaps contemplating the first follow on of the series, made a double change by bringing Olivier and Parnel into the attack.

Dimuth Karunaratne avoided a pair of ducks when he turned Philander to leg for two runs in the first over of the second innings but it was Silva's turn to be out for nought when Rabada's first ball rose sharply and went off his glove to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.