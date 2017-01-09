Irate NPP Youth Forcefully Evict Nkrumah Flats Residents

About 100 youth, believed to be sympathizers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), went berserk Monday breaking into rooms of occupants at the Kwame Nkrumah Flats at Laterbiokoshie in Accra.

But for the timely intervention of the Police, they would have forcefully ejected occupants of the flat, Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey reported from the scene.

The rampaging supporters have given occupants of the facility tomorrow Tuesday, January 10, to vacate the flats or face their wrath, he added.

Some occupants who spoke to Nii Lartey said the supporters threatened to beat them when they tried interrogating them, revealing they were sympathizers of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

The action, according to them, was in retaliation of what the now opposition, National Democratic Congress, did in 2009 when they took over power.

Meanwhile, others stormed the Tema Habour in the early hours of Monday demanding to be given control of some key installations there.

The errant supporters are demanding that all national security operatives manning the Golden Jubilee terminal, Reefer and Atlas yards be withdrawn for them to take over.

Starr News sources at the port say the supporters have been hanging around the place since Saturday, when Nana Akufo-Addo was installed as president of the republic.

The Tema Police command is reportedly in the know of the development and are working to restore normalcy.

There were similar reports of vandalism in Tamale as some supporters locked up some offices of the Youth Enterprise Agency.