Transport fares to be reviewed soon

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, (GRTCC), has said it will soon meet with the Ministry of Transport over a possible review of transport fares in the country.

The Council said this will be in line with its convention of reviewing transport fares twice each year.

Andrews Kwakye, the General Secretary of the GRTCC, told Citi News the new fares if approved, will be fair to both government, the public and commercial drivers.

“As our practice has been, we reduce transport fares twice every year. We will call for a meeting that will look at the current fuel prices and we will follow it up with a meeting with the Ministry of Transport.”

“We don't want to cheat the public, neither will we let government or the public to cheat the transport operators, we will go to the table, take our prices from the market and compare with inflation and all the other factors that determines our transports fares.”

The price of fuel, a major determinant of transport fares in the country, was recently increased by about 11%.

Citi Business News noted the price of a litre of petrol has gone up between 8 and 11 percent, while the same quantity for a litre of diesel, has gone up between 9 and 11 percent.

A litre of petrol at some major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), is now selling between 4 cedis and 4 cedis 15 pesewas.

Also, the price of a litre of diesel could be sold between 4 cedis and 4 cedis 15 pesewas.

The last time transport fares were reviewed, was in January 2016 when it went up by 15%.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

