The Ghana I See

My interest in the socio-political discourse and development of my native continent of Africa was given a skyhigh boost yesterday, given the colorful display of democratic maturity and political tolerance regarding the peaceful transition of power from one government to another. To say that my homeland Ghana is a beacon of democracy in Africa is incontestable. This assertion is predicated, in part, on the fact that the high powered representation of African leaders, and the delegation of international diplomatic corps, at the just ended august investiture of the new president of Ghana, glaringly and gleefully could not hold back their admiration and expression of appreciation for the Ghanaian resilience and fortitude in fostering such a peaceful practice of democracy.

The Ghana I saw yesterday does not fall short of a nation that is at the threshold of an explosive socio-economic renaissance reminiscent of the declaration of independence from her colonial master. There was a signigicant display of patriotism from both sides of the political divide, though without the taints of party emblems from the crowned political party, which however did not take anything from the beauty of the occasion.

The Ghana I have always known hitherto is a nation of great economic potential, but has sat on its oars as the greater mass of its people wallow in poverty with an opiated and self-consolatory mindset that we are far better than some of our friends within the continent. The Ghana I have always seen is one that can 'mispride' itself in mediocre socio-economic management, not to use the word development.

This is my own understanding of national cyclical economic development endeavors: A geographically bounded people that seek for economic prosperity as a nation must first set themselves on the path of nation-building, on the dream and passion of a purposeful inspirational leader; whose vision the people rally around to pursue an objective development agenda, underpinned by the adherence to the rule of law.

Subsequent to that must be a progressive development program to foster a sustainable deployment and growth of its socioeconomic resources, for the betterment of the lots of its people. Having secured for themselves a path to progressive development, then there can be a management program to continuously enhance the standard of living of its people. This must be a program - that will make the continuous deployment and maximization of the potentials of its people - to inevitably keep the wheel of development running in a positive and sustainable direction. This is my basic postulation for a national development agenda.

Having said all these, I wish to give honor to whom honor is due, by acknowledging the fact that the contributions made by past governments to our nationhood cannot be discounted. It is important to state that the outputs of previous governments have and would always serve as the off-take inputs for subsequent governments in the governance operational cycle. In the current scheme of things we can credit the immediate past Mahama government with quite a number of achievements in the area of infrastructural development. It is however said in our Akan parlance that; “barima b3y33 bi, w'anb3y3 ni nyinaa”. To wit; a man can only achieve to the measure of his potential. Kudos to the immediate past President Mahama.

Congratulations also to the new born King whose ascension to the presidential seat of Ghana has been a long ride home for a patiently hopeful dreamer of greatness. Yesterday I saw a man from whose speech one could have some glimmer of hope for the ordinary Ghanaian. The question that begs for answers is this; beyond all these political rhetoric, can Ghana be taken to the promised land of economic emancipation? I say yes we can; if only it is not going to be politics as usual.

Given the background of President Akufo Addo as a man who has the pedigree, of some of the political stalwarts, of the engineers of Ghana’s independence from British colonial rule, it is without doubt that he carries in his DNA the traits of a maverick and selfless freedom-fighter. This is evidenced by his past political activism in entrenching Ghana’s current democratic dispensation, not to talk about his current stance of pursuing a corruption free system of governance.

Today I see a Ghana that can set out on a mission of nation-building, running on the passionate dream and vision of a purposeful inspirational leader, nevertheless on the foundations laid by the Rawlings, Kuffour, Mills and Mahama administrations. Upon these foundations; Ghana led by President Akufo Addo with a vibrant followership of responsible citizens can build a nation of economic independence benefiting from the models and paradigms employed by the Singaporeans, South Koreans and Malaysians. Can Ghana find a Lee Kuan Yew in President Akufo Addo? If yes, then it is possible to consolidate the systems and institutions of nation building to achieve accelerated economic development.

Today I see a Ghana that is blessed in answer to the words of prayer in our beautifully composed national anthem; “God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong……”. I love Ghana! Long live the President, Long live Ghana, Long live Africa.

Kingsword David

President

African Development Crusade (AFRIDEC)

[email protected]