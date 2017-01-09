Let Unite And Assist The New Government - Eastern Chief

Begorohene, Fanteakwahene and Benkumhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II has advised Ghanaians including chiefs to come together to support the new sworn in president Nana Addo Dankwa Akkufo Addo and his governance to achieve his mandates.

He said the chiefs are always there for development in their various jurisdictions not anything else so since a new president has taken office who keen for development, there is the need for any Ghanaian citizen to fully support the governance including chiefs as they supported the previous governance of his excellency John Dramani Mahama.

He also urged chiefs who endorsed certain aspirants during the 2016 campaign to come together to help President Nana Addo's governance since we all have him as our only president of the republic of Ghana now. Again he advised chiefs who involve themselves in endorsement of political leaders to desist from it and keep neutralize as chiefs.

He added that those spreading his dead rumour should desist from it because he is still alive, strong and kicking. "I am not dead, I'm strong and doing my normal things as chief so why should it go viral that I'm dead?" he asks.