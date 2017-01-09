Mr. Nathaniel Adinyira Organises Victory Party For The Youth Of Avatime In Ho West Constituency

There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere & many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again & again before we reach the mountaintops of our desire.

Mr. Nathaniel Adinyira a strong member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a former chairman of Ho West Constituency who works diligently for the party for peace in mobilizing the youth towards a common goal in the just ended election which saw the victory of the party and its flag bearer Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and his running mate Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has organized a victory party for the youth in the Avatime Zone of Ho West Constituency. He has really proved that there is no easy walk to freedom.

If work must be done, it must be done well. As a hard worker himself, he proved beyond reasonable doubt that before any community, society or nation can grow and move forward, it depends on the youth. It is based on this reason that all his works, achievements and progress in the party and the constituency at large was all based on youth mobilization. The youth are always ready to listen to him. During the celebration, he admonished them to stay away from violence and preached the message of peace to them.

Mr. Adinyira has served at various levels of the party hierarchy beginning as a polling agent. He moved further to polling station chairman, to zonal coordinator and then to constituency chairman. He is also a member of the finance committee of the constituency campaign team for the 2016 elections and was again elected to head the Avatime Zonal Campaign Team. His ascension through the various ranks is evidence of hard work and valuable contributions he made consistently through his selfless service to the party over the years. He was very instrumental in bringing the then running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the E. P. College of Education – Amedzofe where he works as a tutor.

In the recent past elections, most of his activities were geared towards youth mobilization to work for the progress of the party. His objective was to increase the popular votes for the president since it was obvious that it was going to be difficult to annex the parliamentary seat from the incumbent NDC MP. Through the consented efforts of his able campaign team, he achieved an unprecedented thirty percent (30%) presidential votes for NPP at Amedzofe where he resides, a feat which is rare in the Volta Region. The victory of the party in the 2016 elections really proved that his work was not in vain and has also proved that the battle was really for the Lord and he has fought it for them.

The struggle was tough and difficult but he was able to overcome together with the youth on his side. And through it all, we are seeing the victory of the party and its flag bearer this day.

‘The educated man should be sensitive to the condition around him that he makes it his chief endeavor to improve these conditions for the good of all’ (Dr. Kwame Nkrumah).

Mr. Philemon Adjabeng the Polling Station Secretary of Vane LA Primary said, “If today, Mr Nathaniel Adinyira is to ascend to the position of District Chief Executive, He will not have any doubt about it because Mr Nathaniel Adinyira has really worked for the party and the constituency and even deserves a higher position than that.”