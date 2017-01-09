PPP Wins Top Continental Position

The Progressive People’s Party is pleased to announce that its Executive Director, Mr. Richard Nii Amarh and the National Volunteers Coordinator, Mr. Emmanuel Osei have both been elected to serve as Secretary-General and West Africa Coordinator respectively for the Advisory Youth Council of the Africa Liberal Network.

We wish to emphasize that we are happy there was a healthy sense of competition and camaraderie among the candidates from all the 47 African Liberal Democratic parties and organizations from 30 African countries as they set to lobby, each trying to keep their cool even before the result was declared.

After delivering clear and persuasive arguments to the expert panel of judges of the ALN in South Africa, the PPP candidates beat all the other contestants and were eventually declared winners to form part of a pioneering team of the Africa Youth Council Executive Committee.

Richard successfully won the Secretary-General position out of over 119 contenders; whiles Emmanuel also beat over 46 applicants to win the West Africa Coordinator position.

Richard and Emmanuel will participate in the 13th Annual Africa Liberal Network General Assembly, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya from Monday 20th March – Thursday 23rd March 2017. The Assembly will provide a platform for participants to discuss and agree on the development of the AYC, its goals, objectives, and an action plan for the future.

The ALN is an associated organization of Liberal International, the political family to which liberal Democratic parties belong. The aim is to promote Liberal Democratic principles across the African continent by providing a platform for like-minded liberals in Africa to share information, experience, skills, ideas and others.

Signed:

Paa Kow Ackon

Communication Director