Shirley Ayorkor Botwe named Foreign Affairs Minister

President Akufo-Addo has named Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botwe, as his Foreign Affairs Minister, pending approval by Parliament.

If she’s approved, she will become the 2nd woman to head that Ministry, after the previous NDC administration had Hanna Tetteh lead the Ministry.

The President made the revelation while interacting with a Chinese delegation who paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House today [Monday].

While introducing some of his personnel to the Chinese delegation, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ayorkor Botwe is the one “…whom I'm going to nominate to Parliament for approval as our new Foreign Minister. She was my deputy when I was Foreign Minister. She is Shirley Ayorkor Botwe.”

The President took over the administration of Ghana last Saturday, January 7, 2017. Although he is yet to announce his full ministerial list, he has already named his administrative staff.

Last week, he named about 12 persons in all, with Akosua Frema Osei-Opare being his Chief of Staff, and Nana Bediatuo Asante as Akufo-Addo's Secretary.

About Shirley Ayorkor Botwe:

Shirley was born in Accra on the 8th February 1963.

Shirley holds an MA (Public Communication) University of Westminster in 2002.

She has been in Parliament since 2005.

She has also served on some Parliamentary committees including, Gender and Children, Committee of Selection, Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit Communications.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana

