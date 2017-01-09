Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Headlines | 9 January 2017 16:09 CET

Northern SHSs temporarily shut down over unpaid feeding grants

By CitiFMonline

Second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north, have been temporarily shut down due to the perennial problem of unpaid feeding grants for three consecutive terms.

The students were scheduled to resume their course work on January 5, 2017, following the Christmas break.

Their fate is hanging in the balance because school authorities have asked them to stay home indefinitely.

Some of the affected students in a Citi News interview decried the situation and called for a permanent solution.

They accused government of being insensitive to the plight of students of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), earlier served notice of postponing reopening if government failed to defray the accumulated debt.

According to the leadership of CHASS, they can no longer fend for the students' well-being on credit.

It is expected that the incoming government will immediately solve the feeding grants problem.

The perennial situation has always distorted the academic calendar of second cycle institutions in the three regions of the north.


By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

