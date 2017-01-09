Never Forget The Hard Moments On Our Journey To Paradise

"The things we do for votes before an election must become our habits after the election" - Ratina (2017).

The ability of a political party to maintain power for a second term in office depends on the party's ability to recall all the hard moments it faced while in opposition, recognize those who devoted themselves towards the mission of capturing power and fulfilling the promises the party gave to win the trust of the electorates.

The later wouldn't be a problem for the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government considering Nana Akufo-Addo's political experience and his eagerness to fight corruption alongside his economic management team under the chairmanship of Dr. Alhaji Bawumia.

The NPP's campaign promises such as One District One Factory, One Constituency US$1 Million, Free SHS, Tax reduction etc, are more than doable for an incorruptible leader with a vision. The only guideline to get it accomplished is his ability to curb corruption and to get knowledgeable and hardworking people in strategic positions.

The NPP is a political party full of intellectuals and knowledgeable individuals. However, the victory of NPP and H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo was a grassroot affair.

The youth in the party and some committed party faithfuls dedicated themselves to the task of winning the election. They saw the 2016 election as a battle to Heaven hence dedicated their all to get the mission accomplished.

It is rather unfortunate that when an opposition party is toiling for power, many of the faces we see when power is attained are the faces which were buried in the struggling period but because they have names, recognition and links, immediately power is attained, they rise to overshadow the real people who toiled with their skin.

Many unseen and unfamiliar faces are going to erupt once we have attained the power we toiled for. They are the people who cripple a party's chance of winning next election. They are common in every political party.

The fearful side of them is that, because they did not toil with the grassroot at the suffering stage, they do not appreciate what some people went through before power was attained.

Well, for the benefit of those faces, let's point out some of the difficult moments.

Always, remember that some people lost their lives in the course of struggling for power eg: Chairman Adams, Kwabena Boadu, J. B. Danquah Adu, the two young men who were electrocuted while hanging party flags etc.

Always remember that many are those who suffered accident and are deformed. Always remember that many are those who suffered violence eg; the Atiwa youth during the Atiwa by-election, Ghana Police vrs LMVCA during the demonstration for a New Credible Voters Register; a clash which Justice Adzakumah lost his eyes and Gabby Asare Okyere Darko was whipped like a diplomatic criminal. Remember that many are those who left their comfort zones to the most discomfort areas to campaign. Many are those who were chased out of their comfort because they were highly against the Mahama's government eg; Fadi Dabbuosi vrs BNI, Naa Akweley vrs Ghana Police, Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina vrs Adakabre. Many are those who left their homes early morning and returned home midnight because they wanted NPP to win.

Also, remember that many are those who lost their families, loved ones and friends because they were not getting time for them.

To our MPs, incoming (Ministers, MMDCEs, CEOs and other appointees), let's remember that we solicited for the peoples votes while in sheep clothing hence we must not put on a lion skin after getting the mandate.

During the campaign period, your doors were opened to all, you picked every call and attended to all missed calls. You said "hi" to whoever you met.

Please continue doing that. Help those you can and get good words for those you can't help.

Let's always have in mind that the political future of every politician is determined by those we normally ignore. Let's be respectful and open to all persons regardless of status. Let's bury our negative attitudes and have in mind that there is an election awaiting us few days ahead.

By so doing, I believe we will maintain our 2016 campaign force to Marshall election 2020 and more seats shall we win in addition to the 171 we have now.

I believe Ghana under H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will show it credentials to the African continent and the world as the Star of Africa.

I can see Ghana becoming a Democratic One-Party State.

Remember some of us in paradise.

(Luke 23:42-43)

Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina

Atiwa West Youth Organizer