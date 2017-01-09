Rampaging Tamale NPP youth invade, lock up NHIS, YEA, NADMO offices

Rampaging youth in Tamale have besieged offices of the National Disaster Manager Management Organisation (NADMO) threatening workers to vacate the offices.

Suspected to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party, the youth wielded sticks, chanting and insisting on locking up the offices.

They had already succeeded in locking up the offices of the Youth Employment Agency, the National Health Insurance Authority, Joy News' Tamale correspondent Hashmin Mohammed reported.

Narrating how the incident happened the Tamale Metro Youth Employment Agency Coordinator Adams Hudu told Hashmin they had come to work Monday morning only for their offices to be invaded by weapons wielding youth.

According to him, the angry youth threatened them to vacate the office because their party has won and they have also earmarked the various positions for the NPP youth.

Overcome by fear the workers decided to run for their lives and left the offices. The aggressors came with padlocks and locked up the offices.

NHIS, NADMO, YEA offices in the Tamale and Sagnerigu Metropolis remain locked despite a timely intervention by the police.

It is only the Tamale Metro Health Insurance Office that has been opened for business, Hashmin confirmed.

The attacks are believed to be revenge for the 2009 invasion by perceived supporters of the National Democratic Congress.

Shortly after the NPP lost the elections in 2008, supporters of the NDC locked up offices of the NHIS, NADMO, YEA formally NYEP claiming their government was in power and they needed to take control of those offices.

According to Hashmin Mohammed police have taken over the various offices and have restored law and order but the offices still remain closed.

It is not clear if the angry NPP youth will return to the various offices.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah