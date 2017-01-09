I Will Be President For All Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to be president for all Ghanaians irrespective of ones political, tribal or financial standing.

In his inaugural speech at the Independence Square in Accra, Akufo-Addo said his administration would begin the urgent task of rebuilding the nation, to make life bearable for the citizenry.

Akufo-Addo’s speech was light on specifics about his plans and goals for the country in the coming years, but added his government would work to ensure the right of every Ghanaian is respected.

Clad in his rich kente cloth, Akufo-Addo took the oath administered by Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Woode at a ceremony graced by several West African Presidents, including Mahamudu Buhari of Nigeria, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leonean, among other foreign guests.

To the rest of Africa, Akufo-Addo promised to deal fairly with everyone, all people and all other nations.

He said the NPP, in view of its outlined programmes and policies, had an ambitious plan, adding that those plans were ambitious and deliverable.

Nana Akufo-Addo becomes Ghana’s 5th president under the Fourth Republic after a stunning victory over incumbent President John Dramani Mahama.

More than 10,000 people, mainly supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thronged the Independence Square to witness the momentous occasion amid drumming and dancing.