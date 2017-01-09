Video: Akufo-Addo Is Happy But May Be Mourning Inside—Alhaji Bature

Alhaji Bature has stated that President Akufo-Addo seems happy after winning the presidential election, but may be mourning within at the same time.

In a video posted by UTV on Facebook, the editor-in-chief of the Alhaj newspaper said one gets to join the “President's Club” which he said, is the most elite group, it also comes with huge responsibilities.

Nana Akufo-Addo won the country's national election on December 7, defeating incumbent John Mahama.

He won by 53.8 percent as against former President Mahama's 44.4 percent.