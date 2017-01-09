Plagiarism And Matters Arising: 'We Don't Eat Speeches'

Newly elected Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi has said the controversy generated by President Akufo-Addo’s inaugural speech is “highly unnecessary” and “waste of time”.

Shortly after the president’s swearing in ceremony in Accra, news went viral that there were striking similarities between Akufo-Addo's speech and those delivered by two former United States Presidents.

Portions of Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech were the exact words of ex-Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton.

The quote, “I ask you to be citizens, not spectators...,” which was uttered by Nana Akufo-Addo during his inaugural speech has been attributed to Presidents Woodrow Wilson and later George Bush.

The office of President Akufo-Addo subsequently issued an apology, admitting to lifting words without acknowledgment.

In an interview with Okay FM, Mr Boakye Antwi argued that there is no originality in politics and that the president did absolutely nothing wrong in lifting quotations by the former American presidents.

He said what Ghanaians should demand of the president is to fix the ailing economy and how to put food on the table of the poor in society.

“The media should be magnanimous enough to ask those accusing the president of plagiarism whether that would put food on our tables or that could retrieve the lump sums of money Alfred Woyome stole from the country.

“Absolutely not! We don’t eat speeches and nobody can tell me Ghanaians voted for the NPP and Akufo-Addo to be acknowledging people anytime he delivers a speech. Ghanaians expect the president to fix the bad roads, schools and most importantly out money in their pockets,” the MP stated furiously.