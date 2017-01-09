3 dead, 14 injured celebrating Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

Three people have been confirmed dead, while 14 others are in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, while they were celebrating the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo's government last Saturday.

They were said to have been rammed into by a taxi allegedly driven by an inexperienced driver, during a street jam organized by residents of Serebuoso near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti Region.

During the event, a Toyota taxi cab with registration number AS 5721 T, driven by one Kwadwo Arhin, an inexperienced tricycle “aboboyaa” rider, ran into the celebrants, killing on the spot a young girl and leaving 16 others severely injured.

The Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Supt Abrokwa who confirmed the incident to Citi News explained that “a taxi driver had come from work, parked his vehicle and Kwadwo Arhin who is not a licensed driver, 20 year-old, moved the vehicle and went into the crowd where these young ones were playing and in the process succeeded in killing one, and injuring 16, all together making 17.”

The rest were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Two persons, however, gave up the ghost on Sunday, while 14 others remained in the hospital are in critical conditions.

Akwasi Gyau, the owner of the Taxi who turned up at the Nyinahin MTTD office, explained that the inexperienced driver who is his brother, moved the car while he had parked it.

DSP Andrews Anyane, the Atwima Divisional Commander of the MTTD also told Citi News that the culprit, Kwadwo Arhin tried to abscond but Police at Nyanahin nabbed him.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana