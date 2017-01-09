Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Egypt | 9 January 2017 10:51 CET

Truck bomb kills 8 police in Egypt's Sinai

By AFP
Jihadists have mounted a string of deadly operations against security forces since the military ousted Egypt's Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013. By STR (AFP/File)
Jihadists have mounted a string of deadly operations against security forces since the military ousted Egypt's Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013. By STR (AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - A truck bomb attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula killed at least eight policemen on Monday, officials and state media said.

Police officials said a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with explosives into the checkpoint in the north Sinai city of El-Arish and gunmen then opened fire on the security post.

The Islamic State group's Egyptian branch in the Sinai Peninsula has carried out several such attacks over the past two years.

Eight people were also wounded in the attack, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported on its website.

Jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the 2013 military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, which unleashed a bloody crackdown on his supporters.

Most of the attacks have taken place in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

In November, a car bomb attack on a checkpoint in Sinai killed eight soldiers.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Egypt

once you are a man, you should be content with the love you've been accorded by your woman
By: oppong agyeman-anane
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img