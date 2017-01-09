Say “Hello 2017” With Special Fares From Emirates

Accra, Ghana – 9th January 2017 – Emirates, voted the World’s Best Airline in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is offering Ghanaian travelers special Economy Class and Business Class return airfares to a range of exciting destinations across its global network.

Those wanting to visit family or friends, or see and experience a new and exciting destination, can take advantage of this limited time offer by booking between 9th January and 27th January 2017. Travel must take place between 9th January and 23rd June 2017. Further terms and conditions apply.

Economy Class fares from Accra to Mumbai for example start from USD 865, to Guangzhou from USD 880 and to London from USD 910, while return Business Class fares to London start from 2,420 to Delhi from USD 2,475 and to New York from USD 2,740.

Special fares to a number of other selected destinations are also available, including Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Washington DC and South Florida.

Emirates hub, Dubai, offers a modern, convenient and comfortable transit to connect to flights across the airline’s worldwide network, with many key destinations having multiple departures and being serviced by the airline’s iconic double decker A380 aircraft.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to world class service and hospitality from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, while enjoying complimentary gourmet meals and beverages. Emirates also offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its ice system, from the latest movies, music and games, including 90 dedicated channels for children.

Emirate s also offers families with young children special services and products to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable flight, from free toys to kid’s meals, entertainment and priority boarding.

To take advantage of the offer, customers can book online at www.emirates.com/gh or contact the local Emirates office or their travel agent.

Emirates flies two times daily between Dubai and Accra.