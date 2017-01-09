Nana Akufo-Addo, Another Doyen: A Message From JB Danquah

The final countdown to the inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo heralded a new era of hope; a positive change far from the “changing lives, transforming Ghana” mantra touted by losers and schemers of a past government known majorly for chronic deficiency in wisdom, lack of vision, lost mission, and an urgent need to be taught the art of writing speeches given the rules of engagement that allow for quoting others without acknowledgement.

After all, English is not a mere language of convenience, but a medium of artistic expressions with flexible borders whose elasticity can be employed depending on the extent of stretch needed to make a point. Plagiarism has nothing to do with an innocent quote, after all John Mahama did same, and so did his predecessor, President John Evans Atta Mills (late). It rather connotes the disturbing traits of an imprudent government, as the immediate past NDC’s, which plagiarised the excellent policies of the NPP, but failed in their implementation due to the absence of wisdom that is requisite in making them manifest.

The colourful most attended inauguration of a president this country ever witnessed since the days of independence took the world by storm. It accentuated the fact that “for what is ordained to be yours, all obstacles shall be traversed no matter the shenanigans of haters, and GOD shall never deny you HIS Favour.” Not only did it create ripples on earth, it did so beneath, too.

Weary and emotional, having enjoyed the celebrations of January 7, 2017, I retired to the sofa in my living room. Soon, sleep overpowered my gumptions, and before long I was in the company of a tired elderly fellow. He seemed to carry the scars of societal ingratitude, the effects of injustice clearly visible on his face. His eyes looked like infinite tunnels that told a story of bravery with each step walked in their annals. Tears had created invisible ruts on his cheeks much like tribal marks that people bore with unweaned pride.

That solemn look would soon change, though!

He pointed in the direction of three graves. Each had a stone that had an epitaph engraved on it. I could not read through the bright light that glimmered from each letter to create an intense illumination of many colours, not only the standard we know of a spectrum, but of all the shades in between with some explicitly unique to heroes. He beckoned me closer. The vast expanse of green bore not the semblance of earth, or anything as beautiful as mankind had seen. It was of a different majesty altogether. As I wondered who he was, he said, “Tell my grand-nephew that the Doyen I believed he was going to be as a page boy was a prophecy he lived up to expectation to see manifest”. A sigh warmed the breeze that seemed to be blowing through the walls of space, bringing much relief.

Then it dawned upon me! He looked like the first Doyen of Ghana’s independence struggle; the fearless patriot whose belief in Ghana never wavered until his dying day; the man who refused the pleas of everyone, including that of his dearest page boy, to go on exile; the man who feared not sword or gun, but the injustice of rulers and the betrayal of compatriots, just like Nana Akufo-Addo experienced; the man who invaluably gave to the coming generations a sense of belonging to the greatest country in Africa, Ghana; the man who gave posterity the will to continue talking against injustice, fight nepotism, wage war on tribalism, condemn human rights abuse, and hail humanity.

“My name is J.B.Danquah, that’s Edward, and this is William,” he pointed at two men who suddenly appeared like heavenly spirits in a flash. Noticing the perspiration that broke on my forehead, he gestured with his hand as if to say STOP! I wanted to run, but his might captured my impulses. I broke into tears. This time, I wept at the sacrifices that Ghana’s forefathers suffered, and as the sobs, grew louder, I heard these words crackle through the sounds of pain, “tell the page boy that we are watching,” indicating him and the two guests, “tell him to make us proud!”

By this time, the sound of the television had pierced into my sleep. A song was rhapsodising the nocturnal atmosphere of euphoria that had still not mellowed. It was time for fajr (dawn) prayers, and I was all too eager to say a prayer for the new King, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

Why wouldn’t his ancestors be proud of him? Did he not competently build on the legacies they left behind? The peaceful, non-vindictive attributes of our first gentleman ensured the continuation of the legacies of his father Edward as President, his uncle William as GODfearing, and his grand-uncle as a political colossus, the Doyen of the Gold Coast - JB Danquah. In line with tradition, I challenge either of Ken ofori-Atta or Gabby Otchere-Darko or any other from this lineage to take the baton of this great family to continue building on the historical legacies. They must keep the perpetual torch burning. It is not about Presidency, it is about maintaining a colourful tradition of honour in whatever domain one is aptly suited.

Let’s us make Ghana great and strong again!