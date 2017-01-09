315 People Died In Road Accident In Eastern Region In 2016

About 315 people died as a results of road accidents in the Eastern Region alone in the year 2016 with about 2070 people sustaining various degrees of injuries. This is according to the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) in the region. The total death toll represents a huge increase of 47% of the number of people who died on the roads in the Eastern Region the previous year.

This Mr. Kwasi Yirenkyi, the regional manager of NRSC has attributed to construction and rehabilitation of roads in the region coupled with the General Election.

According Mr. Yirenkyi, statistics show that when the roads are good, accidents increase and this can be seen in the type of vehicular accidents that happened in the region where he said majority of the accidents were ‘single collision’. He also attributed the numerous accidents to fatigue and said majority of the vehicles that were involved in the accidents were vehicles from far north and neighboring Burkina Faso who were transiting through the region to the nation’s capital and also added that majority occurred between the Nkawkaw – Dobro stretch of the roads in the region.

Mr. Yirenkyi added that a total of 337 pedestrians representing an increase of 31% from the year 2015 were knocked down by moving vehicles. This knock downs he said occurred mostly in the night and at dawn. He therefore advised pedestrians who use the road at night and very early in the morning to make themselves visible by at least switching on the torchlight of their mobile phones to signify to oncoming vehicles that there is something ahead of them. He again advised that pedestrians also listen to the sound of the oncoming vehicle and if possible see the vehicle and see how close it is to them before crossing.

*EASTERN REGION EXPECT 15% INCREASE IN REGISTERED VEHICLES IN 2017*

Meanwhile the Regional Director of the Driver and Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the region has said the authority is expecting a 10-15% increase in the total number of vehicles they registered last year. This according to Mr. Eric Bentil is based on the rate at which people have started registering new vehicles this year.

According to Mr. Bentil, though about 2424 vehicles representing 749 private vehicles, 1221 commercial vehicles and 454 motor cycles were registered last year, so far as at the 5th of January, just 3 working days into the new year about 125 vehicles representing 75 private vehicles, 33 commercial vehicles and 17 motor cycles had been registered.

Mr. Bentil has pleaded with all motorists to take their vehicles to the DVLA for road worthy checkups to avert the numerous carnages on our roads. According Mr. Bentil, the authority has improved upon their system and has brought in new machines for the checkup which can give accurate information about the vehicle and this has taken away the days where the worthiness of a vehicle was done just by eyes inspection.

This Mr. Bentil believes will give accurate report on the worthiness of the vehicles on roads and hence minimize the vehicular accidents on our roads due to bad nature of vehicles.