"Task Of Managing African Nations Is Not For The Faint-Hearted" - Okyehene Counsels President Akufo-Addo

The Paramount chief of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, OSAGYEFUO Amoatia Ofori Panin has counseled the new president, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be bold and courageous in working to better Ghana since the "task of managing an African country is not for the faint-hearted".

OSAGYEFUO was speaking at an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service organised for the President at Kyebi the hometown of the president.

Okyehene says Ghana is in hard times are there are difficult times ahead and Nana Addo has no excuse to fail the people of Ghana.

He added that Nana Addo who will be ushering in a new Ghana in two months time after this current "Ghana has gone on retirement" should take the new Ghana to a level where the chance to be successful, acquire quality education and enjoy real justice will not be based on race, creed or geographical location.

'WE ARE GOING TO SERVE GHANAIANS WITH HUMILITY’

On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government would serve Ghanaians with humility and a new attitude to bring the needed change in the country.

He promised to build on the 'solid economic foundation' laid by former President John Kufuor to deliver on his campaign promises. 'We will let something good come out for them [Ghanaians] to know that we have good plans for them" he said.

President Akufo-Addo also reiterated his resolve to protecting the public purse and ensuring every Ghanaian has a fair share of the national cake.

ESCHEW COVETOUSNESS

At the thanksgiving service, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, delivered a sermon urging members of President Akufo-Addo’s government not to be covetous of worldly things, but to work as a team and listen to their leader.

In attendance at the service was the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye; former President John Kufuor among other New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts.