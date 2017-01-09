Parliament to form 3 emergency committees for gov’t business

Parliament will this week constitute three committees to facilitate government business. The committees include the business committee, the committee of selection and the appointment committee.

In a Citi News interview, the Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, said the other committees of parliament will be formed next week.

“There are three urgent committees that should be formed. The business committee that will programme business for the house so that committee needs to be formed as early as possible, then also the committee of selection which will do the selection of members for the various committees, and the third one which is also important is the appointment committee because when the President nominates various people for various positions, the committee of appointment has to sit down and deliberate. These committees are important and needs to be formed as early as possible “

The decision to form new committees in Parliament follows the dissolution of the sixth Parliament, paving way for the seventh parliament which was inaugurated on the midnight of Saturday, January, 7, 2017.

The seventh Parliament will run for a four-year term.

The 275 MPs including the first timers, were led by the new Speaker , Prof. Mike Oquaye, to take the oath of the Member of Parliament, as well as the oath of allegiance.

